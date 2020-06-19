The Bonneville range holds a special place for Triumph, as these are the bikes that the legacy of the brand is built around. These bikes sport a classic design yet have modern underpinnings, which make them brilliant retro-classics that you can use as your daily rider. Upping this game are the Bonneville T100 and T120, the new Black Editions, that undoubtedly enhance the character of the range and definitely get people to look twice.



Legendary inspiration

Incidentally, the new editions draw their inspiration from the legendary 1959 Bonneville and yet have their distinctive character, thanks to the premium finish and signature touches. The bikes also get fully black components that include the wheel rims, a twin skin peashooter exhaust finish in matte black and a blacked-out engine cover. The T120 stands out with its dark brown seat and all-black detailing as well.

T120

Modern capability

As modern classics, the bikes pack a ton of modern rider-focused technology. This includes ABS, Ride-by-Wire, Traction Control, Rider Modes, Torque Assist Clutch, Heated Grips, an engine immobiliser, USB charging socket for accessories like phones and GoPro cameras, LED DRLs and stylish twin clocks that give you access to a plethora of information including a gear position indicator, trip settings, service indicator, fuel level, fuel consumption and traction control settings.



Performance matters

Powering the T100 Black is a 900 cc liquid-cooled, 8-valve parallel twin unit that delivers 55 PS of power and 80 Nm of torque. The T120 Black Edition gets a 1200cc parallel-twin liquid-cooled motor that delivers 80 PS of power and 104 Nm of torque. Both bikes sport a multi-point sequential electronic fuel injection system, however, the former gets a 5-speed gearbox while the latter sports a 6-speed unit.



Designed for comfort

With the new chassis and set-up that the T100 has, the Black Edition benefits from the enhanced ride comfort that this bike offers. It is great for long-distance rides as it also comes fitted with a longer rear suspension to soak up road undulations. The T120 is also an easy-going motorcycle that has been tuned to deliver the best balance between handling and agility. Both bikes offer amazing real-world practicality.



Lifestyle statements

The Bonneville is more than just a bike. It is a statement that has stood the test of time, and with that Triumph ensures you get to live that lifestyle to the fullest with their exhaustive range of accessories that are customised for the Bonneville range.

T100 Black Edition retails for Rs 8.87 lakh and the T120 Black Edition is pegged at Rs 9.97 lakh.