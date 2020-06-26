The all-new Triumph Tiger is now available in India and will be offered in three variants — Tiger 900 GT, Rally and Rally Pro. The Tiger range from Triumph is the longest-running adventure motorcycle that has over 80 years of off-roading adventure history, and the new releases have drawn from the experience.

The new Tiger has been designed to set fresh benchmarks in the adventure bike category. It boasts of being lighter than its predecessors, comes fitted with a powerful engine, has state-of-the-art technology that ensures that it delivers a responsive ride, and carries an aggressive style and attitude along with its British appeal.



Powering the bike is a liquid-cooled 12-valve, DOHC, in-line 3-cylinder, 900cc engine that delivers 95 PS of peak power and 87 Nm of torque. This is a nine per cent increase in power and a 10 per cent increase in torque as compared to the early variant. The engine is BS6-compliant and comes with a new 1.3.2 firing order that is touted to enhance the ride experience as it improves intake noise under load and offers more feedback to the rider.

The motorcycle features a new lightweight modular frame with a bolt-on rear sub-frame and pillion hangers. It also has a new tailored high specification suspension set-up tuned for maximum road and off-road capability. The bike also features new category-leading top-specification Brem-bo Stylema monobloc brakes and a large 20-litre fuel tank for advanced touring capability. It also benefits from a new seven-inch TFT instrument cluster, a new My Triumph connectivity system, optimised corner ABS, traction control, and also gets up to six riding modes depending on the variant.



The Triumph Tiger 900 starts at Rs 13.70 lakh and goes up to Rs 15.50 lakh.