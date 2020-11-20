Ducati is out with the fourth generation Multistrada V4. It is a bike that promises to be the epitome of sportiness combined with excellent ride comfort and versatility, making it the ideal high-end bike for a country like India.

Built light, this aids handling and allows you to really push it through corners. Powering the bike is a V4 Granturismo engine that displaces 1158cc and delivers 170 hp and 125 Nm of torque which is probably all the power you will need on two wheels to go on your next adventure! To ensure that the Multistrada lives up to being the ultimate touring machine, Ducati has engineered it to have main service intervals of 60,000 km, with oil changes only every 15,000 km! With multiple riding modes like Sport, Touring and Enduro, this bike is suited to be taken on various terrains and also offers excellent off-road capabilities.

The design work done is extremely functional. However, being Italian, the attention to detail is outstanding! It carries an athletic appeal and sleek proportions and yet has a massive 22-litre tank to ensure that you can really go the distance on this machine.

To ensure you can go anywhere with this bike, it is kitted with state of the art technologies that include cornering ABS, Ducati Wheelie Control, Ducati Traction Control, Cornering Lights, and Vehicle Hold Control for uphill starts. And, for the first-time-ever on a motorcycle, you also get a revolutionary front and rear radar system that supports the adaptive cruise control and blind-spot detection systems.

A true work of art, that is robust and designed for adventure, the new Multistrada V4 will make it to the Indian market in the coming months.