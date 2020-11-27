Repsol Edition Hornet 2.0

The Honda Hornet 2.0 is a sharp looking motorcycle that comes with a BS6 compliant 184cc PGF-FI Honda Eco Technology engine. Thanks to its sheer good looks and coupled with a powerful yet fuel-efficient engine, this bike is finding takers across the country. It is a tech-savvy model as well, and Honda has filed six patent applications for this bike. It features LED headlights, LED indicators and an X-shaped LED tail lamp as major highlights. Apart from that, the bike comes with dual petal disc brakes, single-channel ABS and features upside-down front forks for that sporty look. Finished in the Repsol racing team colours, the Hornet 2.0 looks rather sporty and is bound to find takers amongst MotoGP fans and riding enthusiasts alike.

The Repsol Honda Edition Hornet 2.0 is priced at Rs 1,28,351

Repsol Edition Dio

The Honda Dio is India’s first motoscooter, and it boasts of a sharp edgy design, that is unlike any other gearless scooter currently available in the market. Powering the Dio is the 110cc PGM-FI Honda Eco Technology engine that comes with an enhanced smart power boost system to ensure you get the best of both worlds – performance and efficiency.

Key highlights of the Dio include the combi-brake system, three-step adjustable rear suspension, three-step eco indicator, an on-board diagnostic system, telescopic suspension, an engine start/stop switch, external fuel lid and a DC LED headlight. This motoscooter also comes with a front pocket that gives the rider a convenient storage option for a rather hassle-free riding experience.

The Repsol Honda Edition Dio is priced at Rs 69,757

