KTM’s much-awaited 250 Adventure is here, and it is a bike that brings the adventure motorcycling segment closer home, thanks to its affordable price tag. Following the same vein as the KTM 390 Adventurer, this bike is touted to be equally at home in the city or out on the dirt tracks.

Agile and lightweight

It is built to be an agile and lightweight entry into the world of adventure motorcycling. The bike features an ultra-lightweight steel trellis frame and boasts of a distinct rally-derived design that includes the tell-tale brand design features of sharp edgy surfaces. To ensure that the bike can take on the toughest of terrains, it features some high-end componentry. It uses a set of WP APEX suspension, the rear shock absorber has 177mm of travel with an adjustable preload, while the WP APEX upside-down front forks offer 170 mm of travel. Stopping power comes in the form of 320mm 4-piston disc brakes up front and a 230mm rear disc unit. The bike features the state of the art ABS-system from Bosch and also gets an additional off-road mode that you can toggle via the flick of a button. The wheels are heavy-duty cast units designed to take on the rough terrain, and you also get travel-specific tubeless tyres. The 14.5-litre tank ensures that you are ready to take on any adventure of your choice as it offers a company claimed range of 400km!

Performance packed

Powering the KTM 250 Adventure is a 248cc DOHC four-valve, single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that delivers 30 hp and a solid 24 Nm of torque. The electronically fuel-injected engine promises to be rather peppy and more than enough to take on any challenge. Paired with a technologically advanced power assist slipper clutch that allows for seamless gear changes through the six-speed transmission, you get a jerk-free ride experience. All this tech has trickled down from the auto-manufacturer’s experience from rallying in the Dakar series.

Custom kit

KTM is offering a wide range of PowerParts specifically designed to enhance the visual appeal and performance of the bike. The list includes GPS brackets, a radiator protection grille, crash bungs, headlamp protection and handlebar pads.

Affordable machine

KTM has made great inroads in the Indian two-wheeler market with their range of performance-oriented motorcycles. Their adventure range has done brisk business in the country, and with the launch of the 250 Adventure, it is easier for first-time riders to step into this world and experience a whole new level of touring.



The bike is priced at Rs 2,48,256 which is a very good deal for a machine of this build.