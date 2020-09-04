Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has launched with the all-new Hornet 2.0. Drawing its inspiration from Honda’s vast range of bikes, this one has been conceived as a street fighter that boasts of an

aggressive design and comes fitted with advanced technologies.

Built to deliver an assertive stance no matter the angle you view it from, the bike’s chiselled features are further enhanced by the all-round LED lighting package, including the headlamp, blinkers and X-shaped LED tail lamp. It also gets a sport split seat, short muffler and a bold new alloy design that completes the premium package.



Powering the bike is a BS6 compliant 184cc PGM-FI Honda engine that comes with eight sensors onboard to ensure that there is an optimum mix of fuel and air to deliver exceptional performance and superior efficiency. The engine is touted to deliver class-leading mid-range torque which makes it an ideal bike for daily use. Other tech includes the piston cooling jet and roller rocker arm which work towards reducing friction losses and improving thermal efficiency.



Stand out features include the new engine stop switch, upside-down front fork (which is first in this segment), wider tubeless tyres on both wheels, a fully digital liquid crystal meter, dual petal disc brakes, single-stage ABS and a mono-shock rear suspension.



Offered with a six-year warranty package, the Honda Hornet 2.0 has been launched at a rather affordable ex-showroom price point of Rs 1.26 lakh.

