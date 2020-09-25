Harley-Davidson has decided to shut down its manufacturing and sales operations in India. The decision comes as part of the company's 'The Rewire programme.'

With its exit, Harley-Davidson joins the list of auto manufacturers who have closed shop in India in the past three years, including General Motors, Ssangyong, Fiat, UM Motorcycles and others. The company is expected to provide road servicing facilities to its existing customers along with selling imported bikes in the country.

The plant was opened in 2011 but the brand has struggled to compete with local brand Hero as well as Japan's Honda. The iconic US motorcycle brand was founded in 1903 and has built a very loyal customer base all over the world.