BMW Motorrad has stepped into the cruiser segment with the gorgeous R18 motorcycle. The bike carries a retro classic design and is sure to appeal to those who want to cruise along the highway on a machine that delivers in terms of style, performance and class.

Powering the bike is the newly developed air/oil-cooled two-cylinder boxer engine, which incidentally is the most powerful boxer series engines in production by BMW. The unit displaces 1802cc and has an output of 91 hp while delivering 150 Nm of torque. The linear power delivery is touted to be an experience unlike any other, and to enhance the entire feel is the distinct sound of the exhaust note.

As far as the looks are concerned, the bike draws its inspiration from the 1936 Boxer. The First Edition version carries a similar paint scheme including double pinstripes on the teardrop-shaped tank. It also comes with an exposed driveshaft, circular instrument cluster and a stance that gives it its retro appeal.

Coupled with modern elements like LED lights, three riding modes including rain, roll and rock, to suit the rider’s needs as well as automatic stability control, dynamic engine brake control, hill-start control and keyless start, the R 18 marries the classic look with these modern bits seamlessly. Topping its list of accolades is the fact that the bike is designed for long hauls, and has been ergonomically crafted to ensure comfortable seating.

It is a bike for the die-hard cruiser aficionado, and it comes with a host of accessories to match its unique style.

Priced competitively for its segment, the BWM R 18 starts at Rs 18.90 lakh, while the First Edition version retails for Rs 21.90 lakh.