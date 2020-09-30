Ducati has launched the all-new Panigale V2 in India, and it comes with a host of features making it an exciting and exhilarating bike to ride. Boasting of a compact size that packs a punch, the Panigale V2 is a bike that makes no compromises.

Clean lines

The all-new bike carries the Italian design finesse from every angle. It is a piece of art that has classic superbike flair. The clean lines lend it a look of class while the detailing brings out the elements of sportiness one would expect from the brand. Overall, it has a beefy look despite its compact design. Built on a monocoque aluminium frame, the bike boasts of a fully adjustable Showa BPF fork with 43mm chromed inner tubes, while the rear sports a fully adjustable Sachs unit with an aluminium swingarm. Both the front and rear tyres are fitted with Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa IIs that ensure maximum control at high speeds. Braking power includes two 320 mm semi-floating discs with radially mounted Brembo Monobloc M4.32 4-piston callipers with cornering ABS EVO and the rear gets a 245 mm disc brake with a 2-piston calliper and cornering ABS EVO tech.

Powertrain

Powering it is a 955cc twin-cylinder Superquadro Desmodromic liquid-cooled engine that meets BS6 emission norms. The engine churns out a solid 155 bhp of power and 104 Nm of torque. It is paired with a 6-speed Ducati Quick Shift EVO 2 transmission that allows for fast gear changes. It goes without saying that the bike is an absolute beast out on a track!

Performance delivered

To ensure that you get the very best out of the bike, it comes equipped with a slew of features that enhance its performance. This includes multiple ride modes (Race, Sport, Street), power modes, cornering ABS, Ducati Traction Control, Ducati Wheelie Control, Engine Brake Control, Auto tyre calibration, full LED DRLs, a Sachs steering damper and auto-off indicators. And if you want add-ons you can opt for the Ducati Data analyser plus with GPS module, the Ducati Multimedia system and Ducati Lap Timer GPS.

Our verdict

Clearly, the Ducati Panigale V2 is a bike that ushers in a new level of commitment from the brand when it comes to offering a bike that is accessible yet has the unadulterated DNA of a Ducati Superbike. It is a superbike that is well suited for beginners as well as experts as it promises to deliver a ride experience that is bound to leave you spellbound. At its price point, you do get your money’s worth, as this bike lives up to the standard of being an exquisite machine that will undoubtedly leave you impressed in every department.

Rs 16.99 lakh