Tata Motors has added a new variant to their flagship SUV range, namely the Harrier XT+. Ever since its market debut, the Harrier has gone on to be a steady seller for Tata, and to keep the momentum going, the company has consistently offered new variants to cater to the growing customer base. The XT+ is the latest such offering.

The car has made its mark as a phenomenally good-looking urban SUV and to add a little more flair to the package, the XT+ gets projector headlamps, dual function LED DRLs and 17-inch alloys. It also gets a world-class panoramic sunroof that offers some unique functionalities such as automatic closure after parking, an antipinch feature, rain-sensing closure and a rollover screen with a black coating on the glass so that you can enjoy looking at the sky even if it is sunny outside.

Other key features include a floating island 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with eight speakers, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, push-button start, fully automatic temperature control, rain-sensing wipers, a reverse parking camera and auto headlamps.

For enhanced safety dual front airbags, ABS and advanced ESP are standard fitments. Speaking of which, the ESP gets 12 add-on functionalities that work towards making it a fun yet amazingly composed vehicle to drive. Powering the Tata Harrier XT+ is the tried and tested Kryotec 2.0 litre BS6 compliant diesel engine that is paired with a 6-speed manual transmission. It is a refined unit that does the job of taking the Harrier up to brisk speeds with ease. At its introductory price, the Harrier XT+ is quite the package!

Rs 16.99 lakh