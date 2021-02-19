Royal Enfield has been teasing an updated version of the Himalayan for quite a while now and the bike has finally broken cover. The capable and affordable adventure motorcycle has gotten a few upgrades for 2021 and is now available in a range of new colours as well.

While the Himalayan retains its characteristic upright stance and overall design, the changes include a new windscreen that is taller than before. It allows to deflect wind away from the rider’s chest and makes it easier to ride on long-distance trips. The seat has also been improved with better cushioning, which also aids the rider while out on a long-distance trip. Royal Enfield has also included their Tripper navigation on the new Himalayan.

Royal Enfield has upgraded the luggage carrier with a base plate to allow for more luggage to be carried safely and securely. The height of the rack has also been reduced to allow the rider to get on and off the bike without having to brush their leg against the rack. The front rack has been moved a bit further to help with overall ergonomics as well.

Royal Enfield is offering customers the option to further customise the Himalayan through the Make-It-Yours program that is accessible through the company website. However, there are no changes to the engine and the bike continues to be powered by the 411cc motor that delivers 24.3 hp of power and 32 Nm of torque. It is paired with a 5-speed transmission. The engine is known for its smooth power delivery and refinement.

Customers can opt to get the new Himalayan in Pine Green, Mirage Silver and Granite Black. Bookings for the bike are open and it now sports a new price tag of `2.01 lakh. The outgoing version was priced at Rs 1.92 lakh. —Vikram Gour