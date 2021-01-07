Aprilia recently launched their much-awaited premium scooter in India. Christened as the Aprilia SXR 160, this scooter boasts of a powerful yet frugal engine, fantastic styling and some neat tech on board!

The Aprilia SXR 160 sports signature graphics along with matte black design trim inserts, as well as dark chrome elements that give it a rather upmarket and suave look. Add to that you get wrap-around LED technology twin crystal headlights and a diamond wrap around LED tail light. The scooter is finished in a three-coat HD body paint that gives it a glossy fine look that definitely makes it stand out from the rest. To deliver the best riding experience and the highest level of comfort, the Aprilia SXR 160 offers bigger, comfortable and ergonomic seats that are crafted in art leather suede and are detailed with a special stitch pattern in grey and red threads.

As far as the tech on-board is concerned, the new SXR 160 scooter comes with a large multi-functional digital cluster display that includes a digital speedometer, RPM meter, mileage indicator, average speed and top speed display, fuel indicator, ABS indicator as well as service reminders such as an engine malfunction indicator. In addition to this, customers can opt for the mobile connectivity accessory that allows the owner to connect to their scooter via their mobile and get additional updates including its location.

Powering the scooter is a single-cylinder, 4-stroke, air-cooled, three-valve fuel injection clean emission engine technology, that produces peak power of 11 PS at 7100 rpm. It is a peppy unit that complements the scooter’s sporty aura without putting a hole in your wallet. The scooter also sports an ABS along with ventilated disc brakes.

Ergonomically designed with a high level of craftsmanship, the SXR 160 has been priced at Rs 1,25,997.

