Ducati has launched the SuperSport 950 and Super Sport 950 S in India. Both bikes boast of extreme dynamics and a ride experience like no other

The Ducati SuperSport draws its lineage from the Panigale range, however has been transformed to cater to a younger audience looking for their first sports bike. The new fairings on the bike give it a touch of sportiness and agility, while the LED headlamp does dominate the front section. The SuperSport range also features air vents on the side, while the fairing hides away the mechanical components that give it that typical superbike look.

The SuperSport 950 is powered by the 937 cc Ducati Testastretta 11° twin-cylinder engine, revised to meet the BS6 emission standards. The maximum power and torque values are confirmed as 110 hp and 93 Nm.

The SuperSport 950 gets adjustable suspension and single-sided swingarm in cast aluminum, which has high rigidity and low weight. The front is equipped with a 43 mm diameter Marzocchi fork, fully adjustable in hydraulics and preload. The rear has a Sachs shock absorber fixed to the vertical cylinder on one side and the single arm on the other, with spring preload adjustment and hydraulic brake in extension. The SuperSport 950 S, on the other hand, is equipped with refined, multi-adjustable Öhlins suspension. At the front, there is a fork with 48 mm diameter stanchions and at the rear, you get an Öhlins mono-shock, fully adjustable, with an integrated gas tank.

The bikes feature modern and refined electronics based on Bosch’s 6-axis

inertial platform. As standard, the electronic package of the SuperSport 950 comprises of, Bosch Cornering ABS, Ducati Traction Control EVO, Ducati Wheelie Control EVO and Ducati Quick Shift EVO.

You also get multiple riding modes.

SuperSport 950: Rs 13.49 lakh

SuperSport 950 S: Rs 15.49 lakh