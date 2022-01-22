Honda’s Neo-Sports Café inspired CB300R carries a retro touch and guarantees a fun ride

Honda’s CB range has an iconic status amongst bikers across the globe. The range is known for its high standards of engineering coupled with distinctive features and a stunning road presence. Bringing the CB range closer to the masses — is the mid-level CB300R.

It has been styled to carry a retro touch and looks stunning. Key design elements include a sculpted fuel tank, round headlights, a newly designed muffler and a blacked-out engine. All these elements give it a solid muscular stance as well. Built to be a fun ride in the city, the Honda CB300R is the lightest bike in its class. This has helped with its sporty nature and ensures you have a blast while riding this bike around town.

Powering the bike is a Bharat Stage - VI compliant 286cc DOHC 4-valve liquid cooled single cylinder engine with PGMFI technology. The engine churns out a solid 31.1 PS of power and 27.5 Nm of torque. The motorcycle also comes equipped with Assist & Slipper clutch which provides an assist function for clutch operations requiring less load compared to a regular clutch mechanism, while the slipper function reduces unpleasant shocks caused by sudden engine braking during downshifts.

The CB300R gets a minimalistic instrument panel to go along with its retro looks, however this panel offers a plethora of information that includes a gear position indicator, side stand indicator, engine inhibitor and more! To ensure you get the very best in terms of riding performance, the CB300R comes with upside down forks up front with a monoshock rear suspension.

Add to that, the bike boasts of a 296 mm floating disc for the front and a 220 mm rear disc brake. It also gets dual channel ABS that adds to the overall safety of the bike.

Priced at INR 2.77 lakh.

