Ola Electric launches electric motorcycles; announces new products, roadmap across EV and energy verticals

Ola Electric announced the launch of Roadster, Roadster X and Roadster Pro, marking its entry into the electric motorcycle segment. The company further showcased the indigenously developed Bharat 4680 cell and battery pack, new Gen-3 platform and MoveOS 5 at Ola’s annual launch event - Sankalp 2024 - at its Futurefactory in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu.

“Today, 2/3rd of India’s 2W market consists of motorcycles, and with Ola’s entry into this segment, EV penetration is poised to further accelerate in the Indian 2W segment. We have already been successful in accelerating the EV adoption in the scooter segment, and with our futuristic portfolio of products, we are now focused on supercharging the EV penetration through our motorcycles. Coupled with the integration of our cells in our vehicles starting early next year, we are determined to chart a new course for mass EV adoption across India,” said Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder and CMD, Ola Electric.

The all-new Roadster series of motorcycles has three models - Roadster, Roadster X, and Roadster Pro. They are built on the scalable, modular, integrated Ola Motorcycles platform and sport a minimalist, futuristic, and monolithic design language.



The Roadster X has a peak motor output of 11 kW and is available in 2.5 kWh, 3.5 kWh, and 4.5 kWh battery variants. It clocks 0-40 kmph in 2.8 seconds (the 4.5 kWh variant) and has a maximum speed of 124 kmph with a range of 200 km. Roadster X comes with an efficient Combi Braking System (CBS) with disc brakes at the front with advanced brake by wire technology. The motorcycle also features Sports, Normal, and Eco riding modes. Featuring a 4.3-inch LCD segment display powered by MoveOS 5, the Roadster X offers a wide range of digital tech features such as Ola Maps Navigation (Turn by Turn), advanced regen, cruise control, Riding Modes, DIY Mode, TPMS alerts, OTA updates and more. The motorcycle comes with Digital Key Unlock and Ola Electric App connectivity as well.

The Roadster is powered by a 13 KW motor. Available in 3.5 kWh, 4.5 kWh, and 6 kWh battery variants, it accelerates from 0-40 kmph in 2 seconds (the 6 kWh variant). The motorcycle has a top speed of 126 kmph and a range of 248 km. Riders can choose from four riding modes - Hyper, Sports, Normal, and Eco. Powered by MoveOS 5, the Roadster has a 6.8-inch TFT touchscreen and comes loaded with smart features such as proximity unlock, cruise control, party mode, tamper alert, along with AI-powered features such as Krutrim Assistant, smartwatch app, road trip planner. The motorcycle gets disc brakes at the front and the rear, supported by advanced single-channel ABS with sophisticated cornering ABS and brake-by-wire technology.

The Roadster Pro has a peak power output of 52 kW and 105 Nm torque. The top variant here (the 16 kWh) accelerates from 0-40 kmph in just 1.2 sec, 0-60 kmph in 1.9 seconds and clocks a top speed of 194 kmph. The 16 kWh battery has an IDC certified range of 579 km, making it very quick and yet an energy-efficient motorcycle. The Roadster Pro sports a 10-inch TFT touchscreen, USD (upside down) forks, two-channel switchable ABS with disc brakes at the front and the rear. It has four riding modes (Hyper, Sport, Normal, and Eco) and two DIY modes.

With the upcoming MoveOS 5 update, the Roadster Pro offers best-in-class digital tech features including ADAS, three-level traction control, integrated ride modes (Race, Urban, Rain & Off-road), access controls (geofencing, timefencing, modefencing) among many other features. The Roadster Pro will also have advanced race-track features such as Race Mode, Anti-Wheely, and Stoppie modes with MoveOS 6.

Prices for the Roadster X, Roadster, and Roadster Pro start at INR 74,999, INR 1,04,999, and INR 1,99,999 respectively. Ola Electric also teased two of its upcoming models called Sportster and Arrowhead.

Ola Electric will offer an industry-first 8-year battery warranty for its entire motorcycle portfolio. Customers will also be able to enjoy the convenience of using Ola’s existing charging network with their motorcycles.



Ola to integrate Bharat 4680 cell into vehicles starting Q1 FY26

The company announced integration of its own cells in its electric vehicles starting Q1 FY26, giving it a strong competitive edge with highly efficient cost structures. The cell is currently under trial production at Ola’s Gigafactory.

This cell reportedly has a unique technology capability, wherein lithium-ion cell packs possess five times more energy (275 Wh/kg) than the 2170 form-factor cells which are currently being used extensively in automobile applications. The cell has a wider operating window (10-700C), a longer life with more than 1,000 charge cycles, and better fast-charging capabilities with a 50% charge guaranteed in 13 minutes.



Gen-3 platform

It also showcased its upcoming Gen-3 platform which will be the foundation of the company’s future electric vehicles. In what they term the most advanced EV platform yet, this will enable scalability, enhanced performance and better efficiency while also reducing the costs.

MoveOS 5

With positive response to MoveOS 4 from within its community, Ola Electric has teased the latest iteration of its operating software - MoveOS 5. Aimed at improving the overall riding experience, MoveOS 5 will unlock a host of new features including Group Navigation, Live Location Sharing and Road Trip Mode powered by Ola Maps. It will also feature performance-enhancing features like Smart Charging, Smart Park, TPMS alerts along with voice assistant and predictive insights powered by Krutrim AI assistant. Beta for MoveOS 5 will be available for its users by Diwali via an OTA update.