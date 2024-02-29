Bajaj launches MY24 editions of Pulsar NS series

Bajaj Auto has launched the model year 2024 (MY24) versions of the NS200, NS160, and NS125 motorcycles, thereby updating its entire Naked Sports bike range.
While the NS125 is priced at INR 1.05 lakh, the NS160 costs INR 1.46 lakh, and the NS200 comes in at INR 1.57 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom, Delhi). The 160 and 200 are available in three colours: Brooklyn Black, Pearl Metallic White, and Racing Red.
The marque has given 2024 versions of the NS200 and NS160 motorcycles a full LED lighting system. The headlamp, in particular, has been updated and also features DRLs, while the blinkers are new too.
They also feature an LCD dash, and now all the motorcycles in the NS range come with smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth. Riders can now experience turn-by-turn navigation on their Pulsar NS motorcycle while charging their phones on the go.
The NS160 and 200 now also feature a gear position indicator and dynamic fuel statistics, offering real-time updates on fuel consumption, average fuel economy, and gear position on the digital console through the Bajaj Connect App.