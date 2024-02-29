Bajaj launches MY24 editions of Pulsar NS series

While the NS125 is priced at INR 1.05 lakh, the NS160 costs INR 1.46 lakh, and the NS200 comes in at INR 1.57 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom, Delhi). The 160 and 200 are available in three colours: Brooklyn Black, Pearl Metallic White, and Racing Red.

The marque has given 2024 versions of the NS200 and NS160 motorcycles a full LED lighting system. The headlamp, in particular, has been updated and also features DRLs, while the blinkers are new too.