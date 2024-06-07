Bikes

The electric Chetak now has many more options available in terms of colours and a revised entry price

There is also a colour digital console, alloy wheels, and Bluetooth Connectivity
The Chetak 2901 now comes in Red, White, Black, Lime Yellow and Azure Blue colour variants and is available at 500 showrooms across India. It has a metal body, with a range of 123 kilometres (ARAI-certified).

There is also a colour digital console, alloy wheels, and Bluetooth Connectivity, to enhance rider comfort and convenience. Customers can choose to upgrade these features with the TecPac. The TecPac enables features such as Hill Hold, Reverse, Sport and Economy modes, Call and Music Control, Follow Me Home lights and Bluetooth App connectivity.

Chetak Premium, Chetak Urbane, and Chetak 2901 have received approval for the Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme (EMPS) subsidy from the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI). Bajaj Auto Ltd. is part of the Government of India’s Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for electric vehicles.

Pricing for the Electric Chetak starts at INR 95 998/-

