Triumph upgrades Rocket 3 R & GT for 2024, gives them more power

For 2024, Triumph, while retaining the Rocket 3 and GT models, has given them more power, lighter wheels, new colour schemes, a meaner demeanour with blacked-out components, with a new ‘Storm’ suffix.

Design-wise, the Rocket 3 Storm R and the GT remain the same, only now, they feature a black powder-coated intake cover, hydro-formed exhaust headers, black anodised finish on several components, and 10-spoke cast aluminium wheels.

The bikes sport all-LED lighting units, a large 18-litre fuel tank, and eclectic colour schemes – the R is available in Carnival Red with Sapphire Black, Satin Pacific Blue with Matt Sapphire Black and Sapphire Black with Granite. The GT is available in the same colours, but the split of the tank is reversed.