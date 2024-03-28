Triumph upgrades Rocket 3 R & GT for 2024, gives them more power

Triumph Motorcycles’ Rocket 3 is a muscle roadster that has always been fancied by hardcore petrolheads in the biking community. Its popularity increased further with the introduction of the new-generation model in 2020, and the British marque has been able to sell over 18,000 units of the bike globally until now.
For 2024, Triumph, while retaining the Rocket 3 and GT models, has given them more power, lighter wheels, new colour schemes, a meaner demeanour with blacked-out components, with a new ‘Storm’ suffix.
Design-wise, the Rocket 3 Storm R and the GT remain the same, only now, they feature a black powder-coated intake cover, hydro-formed exhaust headers, black anodised finish on several components, and 10-spoke cast aluminium wheels.
The bikes sport all-LED lighting units, a large 18-litre fuel tank, and eclectic colour schemes – the R is available in Carnival Red with Sapphire Black, Satin Pacific Blue with Matt Sapphire Black and Sapphire Black with Granite. The GT is available in the same colours, but the split of the tank is reversed.
The 2024 Rocket 3 Storm is decked out with all the latest technology as well. There is a full colour TFT dash, keyless ignition, a USB charging socket, lean-angle sensitive ABS and traction control, four riding modes, cruise control, hill hold, and more, with the GT also featuring heated grips.
A 2,458cc three-cylinder engine making 180 BHP at 7,000 RPM and 225 Nm at 4,000 RPM is at the heart of the motorcycle. A 6-speed gearbox teamed with a torque-assist clutch sends the motor’s power to the rear wheel through a shaft drive.
Shod with 150/80-section (R17) front and 240/50-section (R16) rear rubber, the Rocket 3 Storm sports Showa 47 mm USD front forks with compression and rebound adjustment, and a fully adjustable Showa rear monoshock with remote hydraulic pre-load adjustment.
Stopping power comes from 320 mm (front) and 300 mm (rear) discs with Brembo calipers. The large diameter rotors are much needed to stop these behemoths that weigh between 317 kg (R) and 320 kg (GT).
Triumph Motorcycles is now retailing the Rocket Storm R and GT for INR 21.99 lakh and INR 22.59 lakh, respectively. All prices are ex-showroom.