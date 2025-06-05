The Suzuki eAccess is redefining the electric scooter segment

The Suzuki E-Access is one of the first few Japanese electric scooters to come out in the Indian market. Although the market for e-scooters is seemingly huge, yet few have been able to penetrate this market well. Suzuki, the latest entrant is optimistic that with its right combination of quality, durability and reliability, it will be able to get a pie of its rightful share here and its Japanese lineage will make people come to its showrooms. As of now, it is a very promising approach.

Suzuki eAccess is one of the first Japanese electric scooters

We have always been fans of minimalism, and this scooter embodies that to its truest form. This however does not prevent it from looking futuristic at the same time and of course a big shout out to the overall quality of the product. It goes with the right lighting combination of LED DRLs, stop lamps and a host of other new features that help it distinguish itself from its lesser brethren. Our test unit in a lovely pastel colour looked simple and there was nothing to distinguish it as such from its ICE counterparts – at least not from a distance.

You can count on the fact that the technology onboard is extensive, including a large 4.2-inch instrument cluster with clear colours and fonts—again no drama, no clutter, no overcrowding of data on a small screen. Bluetooth and app connectivity however do give you all the essential data you need. A quaint feature here is the Burgman scooter inspired front foot rest for taller passengers. The layout of the switchgear is intuitive enough, though the boot space is not generous as some rivals. The main seat acts as a cover here.