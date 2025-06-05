The Suzuki eAccess is redefining the electric scooter segment

The Suzuki E-Access is one of the first few Japanese electric scooters to come out in the Indian market. Although the market for e-scooters is seemingly huge, yet few have been able to penetrate this market well. Suzuki, the latest entrant is optimistic that with its right combination of quality, durability and reliability, it will be able to get a pie of its rightful share here and its Japanese lineage will make people come to its showrooms. As of now, it is a very promising approach.
We have always been fans of minimalism, and this scooter embodies that to its truest form. This however does not prevent it from looking futuristic at the same time and of course a big shout out to the overall quality of the product. It goes with the right lighting combination of LED DRLs, stop lamps and a host of other new features that help it distinguish itself from its lesser brethren. Our test unit in a lovely pastel colour looked simple and there was nothing to distinguish it as such from its ICE counterparts – at least not from a distance.
You can count on the fact that the technology onboard is extensive, including a large 4.2-inch instrument cluster with clear colours and fonts—again no drama, no clutter, no overcrowding of data on a small screen. Bluetooth and app connectivity however do give you all the essential data you need. A quaint feature here is the Burgman scooter inspired front foot rest for taller passengers. The layout of the switchgear is intuitive enough, though the boot space is not generous as some rivals. The main seat acts as a cover here.
When it comes to performance, the 5.5 bhp motor with 15 Nm of torque delivers power instantly, achieving a top speed of 85 km/h. The scooter has a 3.07 kWh battery pack and two riding modes, enabling you to switch from Eco to Power easily. Power delivery is silky smooth with no catches in between, a factor that will be admired by even those who are not used to riding electric scooters. Charging from 0-100% takes under six hours, which is slightly higher than rivals. The company does claim a range of 95 kilometres, though we did not test that aspect here, but be assured to get similar figures in day to day driving.
Handling of the scooter is spot on, with the agility factor weighing in high. Stability is also well-rounded and you do get a feeling of being in control, with a smooth ride on most roads. A slight stiffness may be felt over very rough roads but that is more to do with the excellent ride quality. The brakes feel good too, using a disc in front and a drum at the rear with good regeneration capabilities.
It's clear that Suzuki is taking a conservative approach to scooter package, and at this point being wary is good because the market currently offers many scooters with similar range, power and performance. What differentiates this product is Suzuki’s reputation of quality and reliability, giving you a premium feel in a robust design. Pricing will be announced at launch but expect a ballpark figure of INR 1,00,000 (ex-showroom).
(Written by Mohit Soni)