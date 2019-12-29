Chennai, December 29: This aspirational compact SUV is targeted at individuals who are looking to make a statement, while embracing future mobility solutions, as we move towards an all-electric car market by 2030.

Design-wise, the Tata Nexon EV looks like its conventional internal combustion engine-powered counterparts. Known for its robust build quality including a five-star NCAP rating, the Nexon has always carried that element of style.

The cabin carries a nice premium appeal, and you also get a seven-inch Harman Infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as standard.

The big change is what lies underneath the hood, as the car is powered by Tata’s Ziptron technology.

Equipped with a high-efficiency 129 PS permanent magnet AC motor that draws its power from a 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery, the SUV is a rather powerful machine with 245 Nm of torque available from the word go.

It can do the 0-100 kmph dash in just 9.9 seconds and comes with a class-leading dust and waterproof liquid-cooled battery pack, to cope with our driving conditions.

Tata Nexon EV

With the centre of gravity similar to that of a sedan, the Nexon EV is touted to handle like a charm.

Offered with two drive modes, namely Drive and Sport, the vehicle is expected to offer a rather engaging drive experience.

Tata Nexon EV

On the tech front, it gets regenerative braking, hill ascent and descent assist, smart regen and a creep feature. Topping it off, it is expected to have a 300 km range per charge.

Tata Nexon EV

Tata is offering the EV with 35 mobile app-based connected features including remote commands, vehicle tracking, telematics and diagnostics.

Tata Nexon EV

The Nexon EV will hit the market next year, and is expected to be priced in the INR 15-17 lakh range.

— Vikram Gour