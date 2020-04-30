With only a total of 12 cars being produced, The Bentley Mulliner Bacalar is the most bespoke Bentley ever made, and will be offered in six-example specifications! No doubt, getting your hands on one of these machines is next to impossible, however, for the well-heeled that have been invited to commission their own Bacalar, this is nothing short of a once-in-a-lifetime experience.



Offering its owner the ultimate open-air Grand Tourer experience, the car is also crafted from the very best of materials and shares no panels with any existing Bentley product, thereby making it a truly unique offering. Customers also have the option to customise the interiors to their liking, and as one says, the choice is only limited by their imagination!



Each car will sport a never before seen paint scheme and exterior treatments, and also use exquisite materials to craft the cabin to make the automobile stand out as a genuine coach-built car. With fine attention to detail, the Bentley Bacalar will be a true embodiment of the customer’s personality. It is an instant collector’s item that is handcrafted to perfection. And like all of the manufacturer’s products, expect the Bacalar to be offered with a massive engine that will catapult it to three-digit speeds within seconds. After all, performance and elite quality are the hallmarks of Bentley. Exquisite motoring truly doesn’t get better than this!