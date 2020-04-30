Porsche might not deal with volume in India, but they sure know how to keep eyeballs peeled for what they have to offer! Known for their range of sports cars, including the iconic 911 and their popular range of SUVs, the company has confirmed that they will also be bringing their breakthrough high-performance EV, the Taycan to India, later this year.



The Taycan was earlier expected to launch around June 2020, however, the COVID-19 outbreak may have delayed things by a few months. Despite this setback, hopes continue to ride high on this new launch — the first-ever all-electric offering — that promises to rewrite history for the German automobile anufacturer.



Running permanent synchronous motors that are touted to be lighter and offer higher efficiency than asynchronous motors, this vehicle is set to define high performance in an era of sustainable mobility. With two electric motors on board, the car has a combined output of 625 hp and 850 Nm of torque that allows it to go from 0-100 kmph in just 3.2 seconds!



The manufacturer will also offer a Taycan S that delivers 760 hp and over 1000 Nm of torque that enables it to do the same dash in 2.8 seconds flat! The throttle response is said to be five times quicker than a conventional car!



Topping it off, the Taycan benefits from all of Porsche’s cutting-edge technologies such as dynamic chassis control, Porsche Stability Management, a unique suspension system and rear-axle steering to aid manoeuvrability.

The Porsche Taycan is expected to cost anywhere between Rs 1.90 – 2.40 crore depending on variant.