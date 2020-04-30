The Land Rover Defender that launched towards the end of last year has been one of the most important releases for the company in recent times. After all, the Defender is an iconic brand and to resurrect it in a bold new avatar meant that Land Rover had to live up to its legendary status, ensuring that the car could go just about anywhere.



While the company was gearing up for their international media drive, the event now stands postponed with the entire media fleet being reassigned to the frontlines to help fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.



The luxury automobile company has deployed a total of 105 Defenders to aid the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, and another 57 units have been given to the British Red Cross. These emergency services will definitely benefit from the versatility that the SUV offers, as they go out to remote locations to assist those in need.



Built tough and equipped with advanced electronics and a robust off-road package, the new Land Rover Defender is the ideal vehicle for such use. In the past, the Defender has always been the vehicle of choice by several global organisations. Its predecessor was used to shuttle soldiers and carry volunteers in times of a global crisis and once again, albeit, in a new avatar, this SUV is set to do just that.