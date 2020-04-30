The Hyundai Prophecy Concept EV draws its inspiration from the vintage cars of the 1920s and ’30s — a time in history when the automotive era was still in its nascent stage, and yet superiority of design was at an all-time high, thanks to those sweeping curves and angular edges. The Prophecy incorporates the best of these elements in its smooth flowing coupe-like design. Undoubtedly a dynamic shape that has a muscular undertone brought about by elements like the rear spoiler and propeller-shaped wheels, the Prophecy can best be described as sensuous sportiness.



Interior details

This sensuous sportiness carries over to the interior, which is finished in dark natural materials, touted to offer a completely new type of in-car experience. And honestly, the plush, premium and extremely forward-looking interiors give it a rather welcoming appeal. In terms of equipment, you don’t get a steering wheel but a set of dual joysticks to control the car. Almost 90 per cent of the vehicle’s functions can be controlled by buttons located on the joysticks, and this frees up space for a more comfortable seating position. The South Korean automobile manufacturer is calling it the Intuitive Human Interface and may soon become a trend in the future. In addition to this, the vehicle also boasts of a smart seating position system called Smart Posture Care System that allows the driver to adjust the seat to their preference.

Relax mode

Making the best use of an opportunity of a future where our cars will be places of relaxation, the brand has integrated the infotainment system with a large screen that stretches across the entire front of the vehicle’s interior. When not being driven, the car can be used as an entertainment zone in Relax Mode. The seats recline, the dashboard swivels upwards, allowing you an amazing view of the screen! While the automobile is designed as a zero-emission EV, it also cleans the air! Fitted with a unique air filtration system with a fine dust sensor built-in, the system takes fresh air from outside and filters it for purity and circulates it through the cabin.

Under the hood

Using Hyundai’s Electric Global Modular Platform, the electric powertrain of the Prophecy is said to be compact yet pack quite a punch. Like other electric vehicles, all that torque is available from the moment you step on the pedal, and you can expect the Prophecy to really push you back in your seat as it sets off. While such a product seems like a sci-fi movie prop, remember the future of mobility at this level is closer than it seems, and Hyundai intends on being at the forefront of development.