Nissan is gearing up for the launch of their first ‘Made for India’ compact B-segment SUV this year. The launch has been scheduled for later this year, and hopefully, will not be postponed further, with markets set to open by May. According to the automobile manufacturer, the new SUV is expected to be technology-rich and extremely stylish. From what we have seen in teasers, the yet-to-be-named vehicle sports an edgy futuristic design language and follows the same aesthetics that we have seen in Nissan products. The new SUV promises a strong and dynamic road presence and will include features that are a part of the brand’s Intelligent Mobility package.

Driving dynamism

While not too many details have been revealed as yet, we do expect the new SUV to come with both petrol and diesel options that conform to BS6 emission norms. The Japanese auto giant has been known to offer peppy machines, and we expect this new SUV to be no different. Set to go up against the likes of the Ford EcoSport, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue and the upcoming Kia Sonet, Nissan has their work cut out for them, in what is becoming one of the fastest-growing segments in the market. This SUV does have a lot riding on it, and if Nissan ticks all the right boxes, it could be a game-changer for the company.

Expected price in Rs 6.50 - 9 lakh bracket depending on variant.

