Honda Cars India has opened the pre-launch bookings for the new Jazz. Set to be launched later this month, the refreshed version boasts of a new look and enriched interiors. Tweaked to sport a younger look, the Honda Jazz gets sportier like never before. The car now comes with a high gloss black grille with chrome accents, an advanced LED package that includes the new LED headlamps, LED DRLs, LED fog lamps and signature rear LED wing light. The front and rear bumpers have also been redesigned to carry a more macho appeal.

As far as features are concerned, the vehicle has always scored big in terms of interior space and refinement and that doesn’t change with this new model. However, you do get some new goodies that include the one-touch electric sunroof that is touted to revolutionise customer expectation within the premium hatchback segment. It is also equipped with cruise control, a smart entry system, push-button start/stop and it also happens to be the only car in the segment that gets steering mounted dual-mode

paddle shifts on the CVT variant.

Powering the car is the 1.2-litre petrol i-VTEC engine which is BS6 compliant. The engine is offered on both the Manual and CVT variants. Known for its refinement and smooth linear power delivery, this engine is also rather easy on the pocket when it comes to fuel consumption.

While dealerships are open for business and you can pre-book the Jazz from an authorised dealership, Honda is also offering customers the option to book the car from their ‘Honda from Home’ platform with a nominal amount of just Rs 5,000. This is to encourage people to stay home and stay safe as the pandemic is yet to come under control.

