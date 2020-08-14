Kia Motors has been making all the right moves in the Indian car market as their products have been success stories to date. Now, Kia is gearing up to enter the rather competitive compact SUV space with the Sonet – an all-new product that recently made its world premiere in India.



Refined design

The Sonet offers a solid on-road presence with unmistakable design features. It has those brand traits that include the Tiger Nose grille with a distinctive 3-D mesh. The automobile manufacturer is offering the vehicle with the ‘Heartbeat’ LED DRLs and tail lamps, while the headlights are made to look like crown jewels. Despite its compact size, it looks rather proportionate, and the exterior treatment will definitely turn heads.

Interior decor

As far as the kit on board is concerned, the list is rather long. It includes ventilated front seats, a large 10.25-inch HD touchscreen interface for your infotainment and navigation needs, an additional 4.2-inch instrument cluster panel to offer the driver information and a BOSE seven-speaker sound system with a subwoofer. In total, you get over 30 features across design, performance and connectivity! The cabin itself is stunning and carries an air of upmarket elegance.

Power & tech

The SUV is based on the same platform as the Hyundai Venue, and it does benefit from the same engine options and cutting edge technology. This includes the 1.0 T-GDI engine as well as the 6-speed iMT. Other driving aids include multi-drive modes and grip control.

The car will also be available in the sporty GT Line trim. This version has been crafted to offer customers that extra dash of sportiness and includes red stitching on the steering wheel, doors and armrests. The grille takes on a high glossy black for this version and gets a nice GT Line logo. Other elements include the Piano Black Diffuser Fin Skid Plates with Red Accents and a D-cut steering wheel.

Safety first

The Kia Sonet comes fitted with an extensive list of features that include six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, HAC, VSM and Brake Assist, front and rear parking sensors, projector fog lamps, tyre pressure monitor, auto headlamps and Isofix child anchors. Topping the package off is the UVO voice assist system that gives you an additional layer of connectivity and added features that make your ride secure.

The Kia Sonet is expected to launch shortly in the Indian market and it will be priced rather competitively.