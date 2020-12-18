The all-new Mahindra Thar has been in the news ever since it launched. Creating waves with its robust design and go-anywhere capability, it set the benchmark amongst manufacturers on how to take a niche product and make it more mainstream without losing out on any of its DNA.

While the vehicle already has over 25,000 bookings, with waiting periods in excess of seven months, another achievement came with the Thar scoring 4-stars in the Global NCAP rating. Safety is a growing concern across the globe and as manufacturers strive to make their products safer, it is great to see a homegrown manufacturer achieve a 4-star rating. After all, with this rating, the Thar has set a new benchmark in safety with the highest-ever rating for a body-on-frame SUV tested by the Global NCAP facility in Germany. The vehicle also scored the highest points in child safety in cars tested by the body so far!

With the new Thar packed with features like anti-rollover protection, ESP, a crash-safety compliant structure, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, and a slew of other safety equipment, it isn’t hard to justify these ratings. And yes, though the wait might be longer than you imagined, the end result is a world-class product that will keep you safe and secure when you need it most.