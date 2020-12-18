The Jaguar F-Pace has always been a special product for the brand as it launched the luxury car manufacturer into the world of crossovers and SUVs. Making it even more special is the fact that the F-Pace has been given the Special Vehicle Division treatment to create an outrageously fast machine that looks stunning.

Christened as the Jaguar F-Pace SVR, this beast of a machine comes equipped with a V8 supercharged petrol engine that delivers a solid 550 PS of peak power and a torque output of 700 Nm. The heightened torque and power output coupled with the dynamic launch function that limits slip when you step on the gas allows the F-Pace SVR to go from 0-100kmph in just 4.0-seconds and is capable of hitting a top speed of 286 kmph. The 5.0-litre, V8 engine is paired with the brand’s ultra-responsive eight-speed automatic transmission, which delivers rapid gearshifts for effortless performance — while adapting the way power is delivered to suit different driving situations.

Along with the engine change, the car has also received updated brakes with enhanced cooling pads to deal with the increase in power and to provide the right level of brake performance which undoubtedly boosts driver confidence as well. Other changes include a host of uprated dynamic mode features that have been tuned to enhance the driving experience of this rather special machine.

From a design standpoint, the vehicle is immediately recognisable, however, the front end does get a race-inspired look with new bodywork influenced by SV’s motorsport experience. This bodywork incidentally reduces lift by 35 per cent, which means that despite the F-Pace being higher off the ground than a sports sedan, it still hugs the road and corners like it is on rails. We hope to see the Jaguar SVR on offer in limited numbers in India next year.