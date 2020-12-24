The new Volvo S60 is set to make its debut in India in early 2021. And, it promises to be a car that impresses on all counts. After all, it is set to up against the Audi A4, BMW 3 Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class. The 2021 Volvo S60 boasts of clear lines and a rather sharp look that gives it a sporty and upmarket appeal. Key elements in the design include the Thor’s Hammer headlights — that are attention-grabbing and are undoubtedly the highlight of the car’s exterior. The flowing lines, sharp shoulder line and the chrome highlights all around give the car an identity of its own. The rear lights are a treat as well, and you can find yourself mistaking the S60 for the larger S90 on the road.

Interior luxury

The cabin is a great place to be! Settle into the cushy seats that have been crafted to perfection and provide you with excellent support and you will find yourself immediately falling in love with the exquisite layout of the cabin. It is clear and uncluttered with a large touchscreen interface for you to use to control a plethora of functions. The upmarket materials, fit and finish as well as the amount of space onboard are all impressive, and the fact that Volvo has done away with a lot of button controls does give the S60 a futuristic feel, but it does take some getting used to.

Under the hood

Unlike its predecessor, the new 2021 Volvo S60 will only be offered with a petrol engine option. The 2.0-litre unit is a refined mill that delivers 190 hp of power and 300 Nm of torque. Mated to a slick automatic transmission, the car powers up rather nicely. However, don’t expect it to give you that rush of power. Delivery is more linear in nature and it takes 9.5 seconds to go from 0-100 kmph while the top speed has been limited to 181 kmph. The ride quality is commendable, however on patchy or broken roads you do get that hint of stiffness, but honestly, it isn’t something to complain about. This is a car you can see yourself cruising around all day in without breaking a sweat!

Our verdict

Overall, the Volvo S60 offers you that built-to-last feel. It is crafted to meet the highest safety standards and it delivers in terms of ride quality, comfort and ease of driving as well. Considering how Volvos have been priced in India, the S60 will undercut its competition, and if you aren’t one to go badge hunting

for a German brand, this car will win you over.

The S60 should be priced in the Rs 42-48 lakh range making it an exceptional value for money.