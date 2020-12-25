Land Rover India has opened the bookings for the Defender plug-in hybrid, marking the debut of the first plug-in hybrid from JLR in the country. Bearing the P400e badge, this rugged, g0-anywhere SUV promises to be easy on the pocket to drive and more importantly, it is environmentally friendly as well.

In addition to the 2.0-litre I P Ingenium engine that the SUV comes with, the hybrid version also features 105 kW electric motor that feeds off a 19.2kWh lithium-ion battery. The four-cylinder petrol motor along with the electric powertrain offers a combined output of 297 kW and a solid 640 Nm of torque making it the most powerful Defender on offer in the current line-up. Incidentally, this hybrid can go from 0-100 kmph in just 5.6 seconds and can hit a top speed of 209 kmph. For a vehicle that is designed to go anywhere and cross the roughest of terrain, these performance specs sure make it a rather special offering!

Sweetening the deal, the brand is offering a 7.4 kW AC wall box charger as a complimentary accessory to allow customers to quickly recharge the lithium-ion battery on board. For added convenience, the car can also be charged using a charging cable that plugs into a standard 15A socket.

Built tough and equipped with advanced 4x4 technologies, the Defender has made quite the splash in global markets and has also found takers here in India. The new plug-in hybrid version will undoubtedly only add to its success as it will be on offer on the 110 SE, HSE, X-Dynamic HSE and X variants in India. The plug-in hybrid version is set to go on sale in 2021, however, bookings for this variant are now open.

Price starts at Rs 75.59 lakh.