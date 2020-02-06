Move your way -- that's the tag line that India’s largest luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz has used while launching the unique V-Class Marco Polo and Marco Polo HORIZON luxury vehicles in India at the second day of Auto Expo. It also showcased the Volocopter which is the future of sustainable mobility.

The Marco Polo was launched in India by Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India and together with Manu Saale, Managing Director and CEO, MBRDI; Mercedes-Benz unveiled the mobility of the future Volocopter.

The Marco Polo takes its body design from its base vehicle, the V-Class, giving an impression of unexpectedly generous space, and nonetheless showing compact exterior dimensions. Thanks to powerful and efficient engines, the 9G-TRONIC suspension, and high safety standards, the Marco Polo is suitable for long journeys and at the same time, it is easy to drive/handle as a passenger car.

The V-Class Marco Polo sets a new standard in perceived quality, stylish living and comfortable practicality. Elegant design, high-quality materials and a light colour scheme, together with discreet ambient lighting, give the Marco Polo an unprecedented level of high-class appeal for the compact camper van segment. The vehicle also makes a winning impression with its highly practical features – from the storage facilities and seating/­sleeping arrangements to the camping equipment for outdoors.

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India posing with the V-Class Marco Polo launched at the Auto Expo in Delhi

The V-Class Marco Polo is launched in two variants, the Marco Polo and the Marco Polo HORIZON

“The V-Class and V-Class Elite pioneered the luxury MPV segment in India and has witnessed much success ever since their launch. We are excited to expand the segment and launch the Marco Polo which is based on the V-Class, and create a new benchmark in the luxury MPV segment. The Marco Polo and Marco Polo HORIZON are suitable for long journeys and at the same time for day-to-day and urban usage. It combines functionality with utmost luxury, unparalleled comfort, convenience, and uncompromised safety, all of which illustrate true characteristics of a Mercedes-Benz vehicle,” says Martin Schwenk, managing director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India.

The key features of Marco Polo include standard safety features like window bags and thorax-pelvis side bags for the driver and front passenger, ATTENTION ASSIST, which can warn against inattention and drowsiness, 360-degree reversing camera and LED Intelligent Light System. The luxe car has room for up to four people to sleep comfortably on the two-seater bench/berth with an electro-pneumatic backrest/in the roof bed. The four standard seats can be extended up to six. There's a kitchenette with hob and with two gas burners, sink, an integral refrigerator and a folding table. There are diverse storage options in cupboards, drawers and in the roof storage box besides freshwater and waste-water tank. There's also a provision for exterior power connection plus 230V and USB socket.

“As automobile inventors and innovators, it is imperative for us to come up with breakthrough disruptions in the auto space that set new industry benchmarks while providing convenience, ease and a comprehensive portfolio of choices to our customers. We believe that the future of mobility should be intelligent, clean and accessible, and we are confident in our innovations and sustainable concepts in this regard,” says Manu Saale, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India.

Marco Polo HORIZON: The starting price for Marco Polo HORIZON is Rs 1.38 cr and Marco Polo is Rs 1.46 crore. Bookings open now