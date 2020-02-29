Audi Chennai is set to host the launch of Audi's new A8 L and Q8 models.

GV Prakash will be the special guest and the launch will be followed by a performance by Shaktisree Gopalan.

The Audi A8 L offers more luxury than ever before, allowing passengers and drivers to configure personal space in the back, said a note from the hosts.

In addition, there's a highly intuitive new operating system, among many other unique details, said the note.

The Audi Q8 combines practicality and elegance, merging the glamour of luxury coupés with tough off-road efficiency.

The Audi Q8 is packed with features from the original Audi Quattro and an SUV-size framework.

The new vehicles will be unveiled at the ITC Grand Chola, Guindy, on 4 March 2020, from 7.30 pm onwards.