Coming this week: Audi's new uber-luxury A8 L & Q8 models set to be launched in Chennai
Audi Chennai is set to host the launch of Audi's new A8 L and Q8 models.
GV Prakash will be the special guest and the launch will be followed by a performance by Shaktisree Gopalan.
The Audi A8 L offers more luxury than ever before, allowing passengers and drivers to configure personal space in the back, said a note from the hosts.
In addition, there's a highly intuitive new operating system, among many other unique details, said the note.
The Audi Q8 combines practicality and elegance, merging the glamour of luxury coupés with tough off-road efficiency.
The Audi Q8 is packed with features from the original Audi Quattro and an SUV-size framework.
The new vehicles will be unveiled at the ITC Grand Chola, Guindy, on 4 March 2020, from 7.30 pm onwards.