IT IS AN exciting new offering, with capabilities that put to rest a lot of questions that surround the efficacy and utility of full-electric vehicles in India. Fitted with a 30.2 kWh battery, generating 129 PS of power through a Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor, delivering a flat torque curve of 245 Nm, the Tata Nexon EV can go from 0-100 kmph in 9.9 seconds, making it an extremely fun vehicle to drive.



It gets a single-speed transmission that offers a seamless driving experience as well. The Nexon EV retains a lot of design cues from the internal combustion variant. The size, interior seating capacity and handling of the electric vehicle remain spot on. At the same time, the carmaker’s design team has outdone themselves with the re-design on the front end, giving the car a more muscular stance.







Tata’s EV for the masses as it comes loaded with a 7” TFT colour display built with a neat array of apps. Android Auto and Apple Carplay apps are standard along with a neat navigation tool called “what3words”. This last app designed by a British company has taken navigation and precision to a whole new level, allowing navigation to the closest 3 sq meters.



Added to this, the car comes loaded with an eight-speaker Harman system, which is entirely controlled by the infotainment system on board. Other key features include multiple power outlets for charging mobile phones, front and rear A/C vents, push-button start and stop, rain-sensing wipers, and a stylish wearable key for passive entry. With an ARAI-certified drive range of 312 km to a single charge, this car permits an easy and functional daily utility for those living in a city.



Prices are yet to be announced, but we expect them to be around the INR 15 lakh range.