Skoda has recently launched a new variant for the Rapid called the Rider Plus, and it possesses the signature crystalline appearance of the Rapid, with some additional high-end tweaks. Giving it a fresh touch, the sedan now comes with distinctive black and silver design elements offering it a dynamic appearance.

While the cabin remains unchanged in terms of layout, the interiors are done up in an all-new dual-tone ebony sand hue with premium ivory slate upholstery. And just so you know what car you are stepping in to, the Czech automobile manufacturer has the vehicle fitted with stainless steel scuff plates inscribed with the word ‘Rapid’.

As an upgrade, the sedan is equipped with a new 16.51 cm colour high-resolution touchscreen infotainment system that comes with SmartLink. A welcome addition to the car, it supports select apps and is compatible with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and MirrorLink.

Powering the vehicle is the new 1.0 TSI petrol engine that delivers 110 PS of power and 175 Nm of torque. The three-cylinder unit has been tuned to deliver both in terms of performance as well as efficiency. Equipped with a six-speed manual transmission, the sedan offers an ARAI-tested efficiency of 18.97 kmpl!

Skoda has also equipped the Rider Plus with a plethora of features including dual airbags, ABS, rear parking sensors, anti-glare rearview mirror, windscreen defogger, three-point seatbelts up-front, a rough road package and a fuel supply cutoff in the event of an accident.



The Rapid Rider Plus has been launched at Rs 7.99 lakh.