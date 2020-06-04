Capturing the unmistakably stunning look of a Lamborghini might seem like a tall order for many. However, Lego Technic took on the challenge and have come up with a 1:8 scale model of the Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 — a hybrid super sports car.



Partnering with the toy company to recreate the iconic modern-day classic, Automobili Lamborghini gave the crew complete access to the car and the result is a scale model that is just as striking as the original. Built out of a total of 3,696 pieces, the Lego Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 is a true collector’s item and will go on sale through the Danish toy maker’s stores, as well as their online platform. Those who do buy the scale model are definitely in for a treat as they can open the front hood of the car to find a small overnight bag with a unique serial number that unlocks special goodies. There is also a QR code along with the building instructions, which gives the owner of the model access to an exclusive series of videocasts on what went into the build.





The Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 was first revealed at the Frankfurt Auto Show in 2019. It is a futuristic car and capturing some of those elements meant that the team at Lego really had to get it right. The model also includes a replica of the V12 engine, a moveable rear spoiler, front and rear suspension, a steering wheel that is moveable and comes with the car manufacturer’s badge. You also get scissor doors, an intricate-looking cockpit and a fully functioning eight-speed sequential gearbox that is controlled by a moveable paddle-shift! Finished in Lime Green, the model measures about 60 cm in length, 25 cm in width and 13 cm in height.