When it comes to 4x4 SUVs, the Range Rover has always defined the segment from way back in the 1970s. Its iconic shape continues to be the inspiration behind the entire line-up of SUVs from the brand, with the classic sheet metal-to-glasshouse ratio consistently maintained all these decades. It would only be fair to say, over the years, that the Range Rover has earned for itself the cult status of a product that is worth celebrating.



A world of firsts

Over its 50 years, Range Rover has achieved many firsts globally and completed numerous impressive feats. It was the first SUV to feature a permanent 4WD system when launched, and in 1989 it was the world’s first 4x4 to be fitted with ABS anti-lock brakes. Later in 1992, it was the first 4x4 with electronic traction control (ETC) and automatic electronic air suspension — ensuring the refined driving feel that the car is famous for. In 2012, the latest generation of the vehicle became the world’s first SUV to feature all-aluminium construction — making it lighter, stronger and more efficient. It was also the first-ever vehicle to be displayed at the Louvre in Paris and won the Paris-Dakar rally — twice. No other vehicle has been able to combine the luxury, comfort and sophistication, paired with off-road capability and on-road performance, quite like the Range Rover.

Celebrating an icon

For its golden anniversary, the brand is celebrating the occasion with a limited-run Range Rover Fifty. Only 1,970 units will be made available for collectors — the number of units an obvious allusion to when the car’s journey began. Using the Autobiography edition as the base, the vehicle will be available in both standard and long-wheelbase body designs. The car will be offered in four curated colours that include Carpathian Grey, Rosello Red, Aruba and Santorini Black. It also gets bespoke exterior accents in Auric Atlas and a unique ‘Fifty’ badge. Incidentally, the Special Vehicle Operations department of the brand is also offering the limited-edition vehicle in one of the three heritage colours — Tuscan Blue, Bahama Gold and Davos White.



Under the hood

Customers can choose from a number of powertrain options that include petrol, diesel and even the plug-in hybrid P400e version. It goes without saying that one will not be left wanting, as all the engine choices are touted to deliver both in terms of performance as well as efficiency.

The Range Rover Fifty is not just a limited-edition luxury SUV. If you choose to own it, you enjoy a piece of Land Rover history as this product is destined to remain an icon.