Touted to be the most luxurious sports coupé ever built by BMW, the 8 Series twins offer a rather emotive design, supreme driving dynamics and a high level of personalisation as well. On offer is the 8 Series Gran Coupé and the M8 Coupé, which gets the full M treatment!



Sleek design

The BMW 8 Series has an iconic heritage that truly embodies what a dream car means. The elegant flowing lines, characteristic kidney grille, sleek headlights, chiselled character lines, long bonnet and squat sporty stance give this car an unmistakable identity that screams performance, yet has a luxurious air to it.

Interior details

Designed as a sports car for four passengers, there is a generous amount of interior space that has been kitted out with the finest materials to suit its ultra-luxurious image. The fit and finish are outstanding and like all cars by the brand, the 8 Series also boasts of a driver-oriented cockpit. The cars also sport a plethora of high-end features to cater to all your connectivity and infotainment needs.

Under the hood

While both variants have been tuned to offer the ultimate in terms of drive dynamics, the Gran Coupé comes fitted with a 340 hp, three-litre, 6-cylinder petrol engine that delivers 500 Nm of torque and can take the car from 0-100 kmph in just 5.2 seconds. For the thrill-seekers, who want something that can burn some serious rubber, the automobile manufacturer is also offering the M8 Coupé that comes fitted with a 4-litre 8-cylinder petrol engine that melds maximum power with exemplary efficiency and offers spontaneous responsiveness even at low engine speeds. With two highly dynamic turbochargers, high-pressure direct injection, Valvetronic and a proven cooling concept, the engine produces an output of

600 hp and maximum torque of 750 Nm, and can take the car from 0-100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds! Incidentally, both engines are BS6 compliant.



Contactless experience

Keeping in mind the current situation, BMW will be offering the 8 Series Gran Coupé and M8 Coupé through their recently introduced contactless experience. Customers can log into the website, customise their car from the comfort of their home, chat with a salesperson for more information, and eventually book their car through the click of a button. Payments are processed securely and all the paperwork is done digitally.

The Gran Coupé has been introduced for Rs 1.29 crore, while the Gran Coupé M Sport Edition retails for Rs 1.55 crore and the M8 Coupé for Rs 2.15 crore.



