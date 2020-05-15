Jaguar Land Rover has revealed a bold new concept vehicle from their stable that is targeted as a solution for today’s urban mobility challenges. Christened as the Project Vector, this concept vehicle platform might not look like any Jaguar or Land Rover product you’ve ever seen. However, it has been designed to integrate with future smart city infrastructure, delivery services, as well as address, shared mobility needs. Jaguar Land Rover is also looking at addressing autonomous travel. This concept is ‘autonomous ready’ and will come with an integrated system that allows navigation through an urban environment without a hassle.

The concept vehicle is part of the automobile company’s Destination Zero mission which is to help make societies safer, healthier and cleaner by offering a zero-emission solution. Taking things further, the brand is also focused on achieving zero accidents and zero congestion through a range of products

that will eventually result from this concept study.

To achieve this, the company is collaborating with the brightest minds in academia, supply chain and digital services, to create connected and integrated mobility systems which incidentally are the fundamental building blocks for Destination Zero.

The drivetrain components and battery packs are integrated into the flat floor, which allows this vehicle to be used for numerous tasks while offering an unmatched amount of cabin space. This makes it an ideal shared vehicle like a school bus or even as a last-mile delivery vehicle.

Developed at the National Automotive Innovation Centre, the Project Vector will go into testing in late 2021.

