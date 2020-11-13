Tata Motors has launched a rather sharp looking variant of their bestselling premium SUV, Harrier. Finished in dark green, the Harrier CAMO Edition definitely stands out from other SUVs in the market. The colour suits its futuristic design, and along with the new hue and interesting decals, the R17 Blackstone Alloys complements the car’s bold look.

The cabin has also received a few changes, and this includes the Blackstone Matrix dashboard, premium Benecke-Kaliko Blackstone leather seats with a contrasting camo-green stitch. Other surfaces within the cabin are finished in gunmetal grey, and this brings out the ‘rugged’ nature of this SUV.

Offered in the XT variant as well as the XZ variant, this bodes well for those who want the option of a manual or automatic transmission version. The brand also extends a host of accessories along with this edition that includes the Harrier mascot on the bonnet, roof rails, side steps and OMEGARC Scuff plates. Customers can also choose the front parking sensors and a back seat organiser, as a special accessory. To spruce up the cabin a bit more, customers can also buy special designer 3D moulded mats and anti-skid dash mats.

Inspired by the armed forces, the CAMO Edition of the Harrier promises to bring out the rugged appeal of an adventure vehicle. From the looks of it, Tata Motors has hit the nail on the head!

The Harrier CAMO Edition carries a price tag of Rs16.50 lakh.

