Mini has introduced the limited-edition John Cooper Works hatch in India, and to keep it rather exclusive, only 15 units are available for the Indian market! The car is a tribute to the Mini John Cooper Works GP, and it is a machine that brings the flair of the racetrack to the road.

The hatch carries a race-inspired look and is built from the finest quality of materials to ensure it stands out from the rest of the line-up. Key visual elements of the car include a John Cooper Works spoiler, 18-inch John Cooper Works 2-tone alloys, exterior surrounds on the headlights, rear lights, door handles and fuel filler cap. You get a piano black grille and carbon fibre highlights on the air intake.

The cabin carries the same sporty appeal, and this includes the JCW sports seats finished in Leather Dinamica with the tell-tale GP badging. There is the GP logo on the floor mats along with red stitching to bring out that race-inspired feel. The steering wheel is crafted in Walknappa leather, and you get exclusive 3D-printed paddle shifts with badging on them.

Powering this exclusive hatch is a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder TwinPower Turbo engine that can hit 100 kmph in 6.1seconds, mobilising a peak output of 231 hp and a maximum torque of 320 Nm. Paired with a precision-tuned 8-speed Steptronic Sport transmission, this car is touted to be extremely fun to drive and delivers in terms of handling prowess as well. With multiple drive modes, you can tune the car to your driving style with a simple click.

The cabin comes fully equipped with tech, including a high-end infotainment system with 12 speakers, and connectivity features that also include Apple CarPlay. The iconic LED ring remains, and it surrounds the 6.5-inch display.

The MINI John Cooper Works GP Inspired Edition is priced at Rs 46,90,000.