Hyundai India recently launched the all-new i20 premium hatchback and in its third generation avatar, the car looks sharper and classier than ever before. It has already created ripples in the market, and by the looks of it, it will dominate the premium hatchback segment in India.



Design directives

Larger than its predecessor, the car is also the widest in its segment. The big dimensions coupled with the new sharp, edgy design has resulted in a head-turner of a machine that carries a sporty and sensuous appeal. The large frameless grille and those sleek cut-off headlamps are a definite highlight, as are the creases to the chin and around the fog lamps. The rear carries a sharp look thanks to the Z-shaped taillights with a sleek connecting line that gives it an outstanding look.

Looking inside

The sheer size of the hatchback offers a ton of space, and that is what grabs you about the new car. Rear seat comfort is at an all-time high with this model, and you get ample boot space as well. As far as creature comforts are concerned, the vehicle comes packed with them. It includes a massive touchscreen infotainment system, toggles for the AC controls, leatherette upholstery and a Bose sound system!

Under the hood

The car comes with a choice of two petrol engines and one diesel engine. The range starts with the 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder unit that comes with a 5-speed manual or an iVT. This engine delivers 83 hp of power. The 1.0-litre T-GDI engine that is finding its way in all of the auto brand’s products makes its way under the hood. This engine delivers 120 hp and is available with a 7-speed DCT transmission or Hyundai’s latest iMT unit. For the diesel lovers, there is the tried and tested 1.5-litre unit that delivers 100 hp and comes with a 6-speed manual transmission. All the engines are touted to be extremely frugal and low maintenance units that are well suited for our driving conditions while giving you that necessary sporty drive feel — especially the diesel and the 1.0 T-GDI petrol.

Drive dynamics

Hyundai has come a long way in this department, and the new i20 feels precise and ready to take on corners without any pronounced body roll. The steering wheel offers good input, and when it comes to sporty hot hatches available in the market, the new i20 is definitely setting standards here! Ride comfort is commendable as well, and you can easily picture it being the best option amongst premium hatches for a family.

Our verdict

Hyundai has done an exceptional job on pricing with the new i20 range. Equipped with class-leading features, a superior design and a fantastically allocated cabin, this is a car you can’t go wrong with!

Range starts at Rs 6.8 lakh and goes up to Rs 11.18 lakh.