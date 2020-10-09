Mahindra has put a lot of work into creating the all-new Thar, and it is a testament to the fact that Indian automobile manufacturers can create a world-class product. The Thar literally shines in every department, be it design, performance, luxury and features. The icing on the cake is the price!



Design directive

One look at the vehicle and you know it is special. It has a wide stance, chiselled lines and rides on large 18-inch wheels. It stays true to its iconic two-door style. However, contemporary design elements ensure that you get a rather plush off-roader that can double up as your daily drive as well. The auto manufacturer is offering the SUV with LED DRLs, dual-tone bumpers, LED tail lamps and a choice of three roof options — a hardtop, a fixed soft top and a manual convertible top. With its purposeful looks, it also conforms to world-class safety standards.

Posh interiors

The vehicle has been designed to provide an outstanding level of comfort and convenience, without sacrificing its ability to get just about anywhere. Contoured seats, a plush looking dashboard, a 17.7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, roof-mounted speakers, height-adjustable driver seat and loads of seating space even in the second row is just some of the highlights. The fact that the interiors have been crafted to be waterproof is an added bonus, especially for those who wish to take the Thar river bashing!

Peak Performance

Powered by two all-new engines, the SUV sets new standards in terms of performance, refinement and reliability. A first for the brand is the 2.0L mStallion TGDi petrol engine which delivers 150 bhp and 320 Nm of torque. For the diesel lovers, the 2.2mHawk CRDe makes its debut on the SUV, and it delivers 130 bhp and 320 Nm of torque. Incidentally, the brand is also offering the vehicle with a choice of six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission. The 4x4 with a low crawl ratio is standard. Off-road capability remains a big highlight, and you get a brake locking differential, class-leading approach and departure angles as well as 226mm of ground clearance.

A Thar for everyone

Unlike its predecessor, the new Thar is targeted at a wider audience and comes in two variants, namely the AX series and LX series. Within each series, you can choose between different roof options, engines and features. And, in the LX series, you also get the choice of transmissions taking the total permutation and combinations up to 13!

The Thar starts from Rs 9.80 lakh and goes up to Rs 13.75 lakh.