Contemporary And stylish with a hint of retro tossed in for good measure, the Land Rover Defender is a head-turner and looks like it means business. In terms of design influence, it carries over subtle bits from its predecessor such round headlights, side-hinged rear tailgate and externally mounted spare wheel. It also has a strong shoulder line and Alpine light windows like the original.



At its very core, the SUV remains a rather practical vehicle. However, unlike its predecessor, it is now plusher. The cabin is well equipped and crafted from fine materials. It also comes with innovative seat configurations to allow for extra loading space. Like its predecessor, the vehicle is available in both 90 and 110 variants, where the 110 offers 2,380 litres of luggage space.

Powering the vehicle is a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that develops 300 PS of power and 400 Nm of torque. It also gets the configurable Terrain Response and Terrain Response 2 systems to enhance its ability to get through anything. Add to that it has an approach angle of 38°, break-over angle of 28° and a departure angle of 40 °, plus water wading capability up to 900 mm.

The Defender is touted to be surprisingly comfortable on-road as well and is tweaked to deliver a great driving experience as you cruise along highways. To keep you entertained, the vehicle gets Land Rover’s new Pivi Pro infotainment system. This includes a 10-inch touchscreen with connected Navigation Pro and a 12.3-inch high-definition interactive driver display.

The Land Rover Defender is currently priced between Rs 73.98 lakh and Rs 79.94 lakh.