Audi’s RS Q8 is the most powerful luxury coupé in the brand’s arsenal of high-end products, and it is here to dazzle! Coupled with great looks is a beast of an engine that allows this massive machine to move like a sports car around a track and deliver an unrivalled driving experience.



Design directives

The car carries an air of sophistication and still manages to have a rather an aggressive stance brought about by its chiselled character lines that hide its sheer size. To top it off, you get an imposing octagonal single-frame grille finished in glossy black and a honeycomb layout. The large side air inlets point towards its performance, and you also get a characteristic rear light strip with an RS-specific rear apron. Standard features include the LED headlights. However, as an optional extra, you can get the RS Matrix LED headlamps and rear LED combination lamps. Sitting on large 23-inch rims, the RS Q8 sure stands out from the crowd.



Luxurious interiors

As standard, the coupé comes with a neatly allocated cabin that is spacious and done up in rich materials. The Audi virtual cockpit is customary, as is the ambient lighting package. You also get a centrally positioned MMI touch response display, perforated RS Sport leather steering wheel, paddle shifts, an electric tailgate and a B&O Advanced Sound System. As optional extras, you can further spruce up the vehicle with a heads-up display and opt for the Valcona Leather.

Under the hood

Powering the vehicle is a 4.0-litre TFSI twin-turbo petrol engine the delivers 600 hp and 800 Nm of torque making it the most powerful Q model on offer from the company. Paired with an 8-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission, the car can go from 0-100kmph in just 3.8 seconds! With an optional dynamic package, the top speed that it can attain goes up to 305 kmph. Built to be practical as well, it comes fitted with a mild-hybrid system with a 48V on-board electrical system and a cylinder on-demand system that helps boost efficiency. In terms of handling, the car boasts of all-wheel steering and adaptable suspension with an optional electromechanical roll stabilisation unit to mitigate body roll.



Taking things up a notch is the Audi Drive Select module that offers eight profiles that include off-road and customisable RS-specific modes for fun out on a track! Driving home the point on just how much of a performance machine this beast is, the RS Q8 set a record of being the fastest production SUV around the iconic Nordschleife with a lap time of 7 minutes 42 seconds!

The Audi RS Q8 is priced at Rs 2.07 Crore.

