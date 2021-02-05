BMW India has launched the 3 Series Gran Limousine. This long-wheelbase version of their bestselling sedan is touted to retain its impeccable driving dynamics yet offer unmatched luxury for passengers on board thanks to the extra room available.

Locally-produced at BMW India’s Chennai facility, the 3 Series Gran Limousine is the first of its kind to be offered here. It is 110mm longer than the standard 3 Series sedan. Having said that, India seems to be the perfect market for such products which are quite popular in China as most owners end up being chauffer driven in their luxury cars and the longer wheelbase 3 Series comes across as a product that definitely gives you that added value-for-money feel.

Due to the extended wheelbase, there is more room onboard for the rear passengers. The seat has been contoured accordingly to offer that extra bit of comfort as you can literally stretch out. Add to that, the car comes with its fair bit of indulgence such as a Panorama Glass Sunroof, Comfort Seats in front, bespoke ‘Vernasca’ leather upholstery, luxurious rear seat, Parking Assist with Reverse Assist, Ambient Lighting, BMW Live Cockpit Professional and Wireless Charging.

Powering the vehicle is a choice of BMW TwinPower Turbo engines. For petrolheads there is the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder unit that delivers 258 hp of power and 400 Nm of torque, while the diesel lovers can opt for the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder unit that delivers 190 hp of power and 400 Nm of torque. Both engines are paired with an 8-speed steptronic automatic sport transmission. BMW India is offering the car in two trims, namely the Luxury Line and M Sport First Edition (a limited series for the launch phase). The M Sport version gets added features like a heads up display, BMW gesture control, a surround-view camera and exclusive ‘M’ elements to the design.

The BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine range starts from Rs 51.50 lakh and goes up to Rs 153.90 lakh depending on the variant.