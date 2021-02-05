The new Skoda Superb boasts of a dynamic design language brought about by sharp character lines from the bold Skoda grille and the new adaptive LED headlamps along with LED DRLs and illuminated eyelashes that give it a distinct look. Despite its sheer dimensions, the Superb disguises its size very well and the end result is a rather elegant looking sedan that can easily compete with cars from a segment or two above its price range.

Aiming to indulge

The cabin on the sedan has been crafted from the finest of materials and the fit and finish are extraordinary. The vehicle carries a Piano Black décor and customers have a choice of going in for a stone beige or coffee-brown colour on the leather upholstery. The two-spoke wheel design is a stand out feature as are the chrome highlights that add that bit of glitz to the cabin. It is a spacious car and that has always been its prime selling point. It also gets the Volkswagen Group’s virtual cockpit which is standard on both the Sportline and L&K variants.

Big on features

The Czech automobile manufacturer prides itself as a company that brings in clever features into their products and this invariably has a positive effect on the overall ownership experience. The Superb, being their flagship sedan, comes with a host of bells and whistles. To start with, the new 20.32-cm floating touchscreen infotainment system is a state-of-the-art bit of tech as it comes with a proximity sensor, inbuilt navigation, Skoda’s Smartlink technology as well as MirrorLink. Topping it off, it is one of the few cars that get wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto! For seamless connectivity, the Superb supports voice control, and has new Type C ports.

Built to impress

This car is undoubtedly going to win customers over. After all, Skoda has ticked all the right boxes with this machine and ensured that it lives up to being a car that can best be described as simply superb in every department. The TSI engine under the hood also ensures you have more than ample power on tap and the driving dynamics are complemented by the advanced safety features you find onboard including the new 360-degree surround view and park assist which allows you to park in tight spots with no difficulty as the car automatically identifies the appropriate parking spot!

Available in two trims, namely Sportline and Laurin & Klement, the new Skoda Superb is priced at Rs 31.99 lakh and Rs 34.99 lakh respectively.



