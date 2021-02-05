Tata Motors’ all-new Safari is here, and this time around it is bolder, more modern, carries lot of the Harrier DNA and stands out as a rather good looking product! A quick look around the exteriors of the new Safari showcases an edgy design language. The big front grille, chunky tyres, large windows, great headlights and substantial ground clearance are all elements that carry the ethos of the older model. However, it is the shut lines on the doors, the finish of the paint and overall quality of parts that pass the muster of the discerning modern customer, who is constantly on the lookout for great quality.

Take a look inside

If the exteriors were something to go by, the interiors carry a similar vibe with additional attention to detail. The quality of seats, a commanding driving presence, steering wheel controls and an easy to reach infotainment system contributes greatly to the in-cabin ergonomics. All the controls are easy to reach and the driving seems effortless. The top model boasts a panoramic sunroof, in addition to the bells and whistles the vehicle is loaded with. With three rows of seating and an option for both a six or seven-seater, there is enough space for a large family in the vehicle. The second row of seats has a track allowing them to be moved forward in case the last row needs more leg space.

Tech on board

From a feature and technology standpoint, there is a definite focus on targeting the next generation of automobile buyers. From connected systems permitting greater control over the vehicle, to the introduction of the now mandatory airbags, braking systems, traction control, hill descent and hill hold; these are all inbuilt now to ensure better safety and a higher degree to control over the vehicle. The infotainment system is armed with voice commands for a variety of functions in addition to navigation, management of vehicle information and settings. The paired JBL sound system with nine speakers in the top model trim adds to its rich features.

Powertrain

Despite being a big vehicle, the Safari handles quite well. Easily manoeuvred in city traffic, well planted on the highway and boasting disc brakes for additional precautions, the Tata Safari is a safe drive. Great ground clearance and a powerful 170 ps engine with peak torque of 350 Nm at 1750-2500 rpm ensure the vehicle has plenty of grunt and power on tap for all the different types of terrain thrown at it. Both the 6-speed automatic and the 6-speed manual gear setups are set up with adequate gear ratios.

While the new Tata Safari brings in a host of design changes, it retains the elements that the brand has been known for — great interior space, road presence, comfort and being feature-rich.

The new Safari is priced between Rs 17-23 lakh depending on variant.