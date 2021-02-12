MG Motor India has launched the ZS EV in India with an enhanced range of 419km. Along with that, the new ZS EV boasts of a number of changes that make it an even better value-for-money proposition than before! A mid-size 5-seater SUV, the vehicle carries quite a premium appeal and scores big in the design department. It has the right proportions and is built to look agile and sharp. The pronounced character lines, sleek London Eye inspired headlights, exclusive looking front grille remain unchanged, however, it now rides on new 215/55/R17 inch tyres. With that, the ground clearance has also been increased from 177mm to 205mm which is more than ideal for Indian driving conditions.

Under the hood

Powering the vehicle is an updated 44.5 kWh Hi-Tech battery that gives this e-SUV a range of 419 km (based on ARAI test cycles). The electric motor delivers 143 PS of power and 350 Nm of torque and it is capable of going from 0-100 kmph in just 8.5 seconds flat!

Feature rich

Following the brand’s global design cues, the EV comes with 17-inch diamond-cut alloys, a panoramic sunroof, a PM 2.5 air filter to keep the cabin air fresh. It also goes without saying that auto manufacturer has equipped the car with their entire bouquet of connected features that includes voice control, location-based systems and advanced security features such as geo-fencing.

Easy charging

Along with this car, MG is also setting up a five-way charging ecosystem that customers can benefit from. This includes a free-of-cost AC fast-charger at residences/offices, portable in-car charging cable, DC superfast charging stations at dealerships, 24x7 charge-on-the-go facility (currently offered in five cities), and charging stations in satellite cities and tourist hubs. The idea is to ensure that their customers don’t ever have to experience range anxiety and can enjoy driving their EV worry-free.

Our verdict

MG has now expanded the availability of the ZS EV to 31 cities as their charging ecosystem continues to grow. The e-SUV was initially launched in just five cities in January 2020 and has gone on to clock decent numbers over the past year. To sweeten the deal, MG is offering the ZS EV with a

warranty package called MG eShield that offers a free-of-charge five-year warranty for unlimited KMs, eight year/1.5 lakh km warranty on the Battery Pack system, round-the-clock Roadside Assistance (RSA) for five years, and five labour-free Services.

With a price tag of `20.99 lakh, the MG ZS EV is definitely a deal worth considering if you are looking for an ecofriendly mode of transport that is stylish and well-appointed.

