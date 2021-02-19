French car manufacturer, Citroën, is geared up for their Indian innings, and their first product for the market is the C5 Aircross SUV. Big on comfort, this SUV is set to pave the way forward for the brand in India as they have lined up five products for launch over the next five years.

Design directives

The car carries a futuristic look with sleek DRLs integrated into the top slats that end up forming the logo upfront on the grille. The large faux air inlets up front add to its sporty appeal, and a similar design element called ‘air bumps’ can be found on the side of the vehicle as well. The rear sports a rounded look thanks to the neatly integrated taillights with cubed 3D LEDs that light up rather nicely.

Look inside

The cabin is outstanding and boasts of a fine fit and finish. The plastics feel great as do the other materials. Space is also available in abundance, thanks to the sheer size of this five-seater SUV. The dashboard has a neat layout with quality buttons and a nice infotainment system that feature a six-speaker audio system that delivers a quality sound. Though advanced connectivity features are missing, you do get Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard. There is no wireless charging either. The rear seat is a neat touch with three individual seats rather than a bench. Each seat can be individually adjusted as well. With 580 litres of boot space, the Citroën C5 Aircross is a practical choice.

Under the hood

Powering the vehicle is a 2.0-litre diesel engine that delivers 177 PS of power and 400 Nm of torque. Paired with an 8-speed torque converter automatic transmission, the C5 does offer a refined drive. The way it powers up is more linear and by no means could you call the car underpowered. The SUV also comes with multiple terrain response modes to help keep the vehicle in control on varied surfaces, however, there is no AWD or 4WD version on offer at the moment.

Our verdict

Where the C5 Aircross scores big points is in the ride quality department. The feeling you get is that the vehicle is gliding along and it soaks in undulations without bouncing you around in the cabin. Being softly sprung there is a slight compensation in the handling department with pronounced body roll on corners. Citroën is positioning the C5 Aircross as the gold standard in comfort and when you take that into account, it delivers on the smooth ride aspect. Expected to be priced around `26-30 lakh.